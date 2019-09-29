Driver killed in single vehicle rollover

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an accident that claimed the life of a man in his 30s Saturday evening.

The accident was reported at around 8:30 p.m. on F.M. 690 mile marker 690 in Starr County.

According to preliminary reports, a red Chevrolet Silverado driven by a male driver was traveling on FM 690 when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll over.

Thirty-five-year-old Antonio Gutierrez Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Gutierrez is a resident of Rio Grande City.

DPS Troopers are still investigating the crash.