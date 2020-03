A man is taken into custody after he sent police officers on a high-speed chase all throughout Laredo.

The chase started at around 11:20 a.m. when several law enforcement vehicles were seen heading southbound on I-35. The chase ended at Santa Ursula near AutoZone.

Laredo Police were seen escorting one man out of the auto store and taking him into custody.

