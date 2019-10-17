Drug-Free Awareness Concert educates youth on substance abuse

Thousands of students learn about the dangers of drug use and how it can affect their lives at a special concert Thursday.

The Webb County Sheriff's Office educated the youth during their annual Drug-Free Awareness Concert held at Sames Auto Arena.

More than 7,000 students were expected to have attended the event.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar is looking to put a stop to drug abuse among teens and young adults with the help of music and dance.

"I really believe that by touching their heart, is how you change their mind,” said Marc Mero, founder of Champion of Choices. “Sometimes we take for granted the very things in life we should appreciate, and I think it's a reminder to these students what is really important in life."

Organizers like Champion of Choices do about 250 events a year and travel all over the world to spread positivity and warn the youth about the dark path substance abuse and addiction can lead to.

According to officials, during an average school day students are often pressured into experimenting with drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, or opioids.