Drug addiction problem seen on the streets

Over 19 million Americans nationwide have been affected by drug addiction that’s according to the National Survey of Drug Use and Health.

It’s a problem that can be seen just about anywhere even at the entrance of our country.

A photo of what looks like a person using drugs at the Boulevard of America’s has brought the issue to light.

What’s depicted in the picture is something a member of the homeless community agrees is an issue in our streets.

Edward Morton has been living on the streets for four months now and believes the homeless community needs help.

Morton says although he’s not a drug addict, he’s very familiar with those who are and the drugs they use.

Dr. Hector Gonzalez with the Laredo Health Department says, like many other cities, Laredo has an addiction problem, and specifically a drug problem with heroin as well as other opioids.

The health department reported in 2017 that there were 43 drug-related deaths and that in 2018 there were 34.

Dr. Gonzalez says this is a huge number for a community our size.

The city is working on bringing more awareness to addiction by creating a detox facility.

In the meantime, many homeless individuals are battling their habits on a stretch of land that’s in the process of change.

According to the city planning director, James Snideman, that location is where the city is looking to implement a beautification project.

The project will take some time, but it’s a way to improve the quality of life in the area.

Dr. Gonzalez adds there are plenty of services available in the community to seek help such as SCAN and the Border Region Behavioral Health Center.