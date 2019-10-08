Drug bust reveals alleged illegal narcotics operation

A man is arrested after police raid his home and discover more than they bargained for.

Source: MGN Online

Jesus Tijerina III was arrested and charged with the delivery of a controlled substance and possession after reports of drug use led to a bust on the 2900 block of O’Kane.

When police raided the home, an alleged operation of illegal narcotics was possibly discovered. A 22 caliber handgun and suspected amounts of cocaine and marijuana were found in abundance.

Police say Tijerina has a prior conviction tied to drug violations.