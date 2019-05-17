Drug trafficking head sentenced to 34 years in prison

An alleged cartel head for Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as “La Barbie” will spend nearly three decades in federal prison.

Carlos Montemayor, the head of the U.S. arm of the cocaine transportation and distribution network pleaded guilty to charges of cocaine trafficking and money laundering.

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the incident started back in 1992 when Montemayor built a successful trucking and logistics company in Laredo that specialized in transporting goods across from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and into the U.S.

In the early 2000’s Montemayor partnered with La Barbie the infamous and ruthless enforcer for the Sinaloa and Beltran-Leyva cartels to help move his cocaine from Mexico to customers in the U.S.

Using his logistical skills, trucks and hubs, Montemayor was able to move roughly 661 pounds of cocaine per week to stash houses in Atlanta, Memphis, as well as other cities in the U.S.

The entire drug trafficking network was pierced be DEA agents who unraveled the network of the conspirators, seizing hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and millions of dollars of cash at a time.

Both Valdez and Montemayor were arrested in Mexico in 2010, and extradited to face trial in the United States in 2015.

Montemayor, also known as “The Director” and “Licenciado” was sentenced to 34 years and three months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release by U.S.