Drumstick Cereal hitting store shelves

Have you ever wanted to have ice cream for breakfast? Now you can with a new ice cream flavored breakfast cereal.

General Meals has announced its Drumstick sweetened corn and wheat cereal.

The cereal inspired by the beloved Drumstick Ice Cream Treat will be hitting Walmart shelves exclusively this week.

Best of all it comes in two flavors, vanilla, and mint chocolate, so be sure to get your spoon and start scooping.

Drumstick isn't the strangest cereal to hit the shelves, they also have Cookie Crips and Oreo O's.