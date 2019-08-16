Drunk plane passenger arrested after landing

An unruly passenger on a plane from Dallas was taken into custody at an Oklahoma airport for allegedly making threats while being intoxicated.

Police say 50-year-old Timothy Norton was drunk on the flight and at one point screamed, "We're all going to die!"

According to the police report, the plane's captain was very upset at Norton’s behavior because there were so many children on board.

When employees told him to stop shouting, he started cursing at one of the flight attendants.

Authorities say Norton had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from him and was also slurring his words.

According to the arrest report, the captain was adamant that he wanted to file charges for the disorderly conduct and intimidating the passengers.

As passengers got off the plane and headed toward their next destination, Norton's trip was diverted to the Oklahoma County Jail.

Norton faces charges of an act of terrorism, disorderly conduct and drunkenness.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement, “The safety of their customers is always their uncompromising authority.