Dry Air, Mild Temperatures. Warmer Next Week.

A large dry airmass extends from the Great Plains southward through south Texas. High above, cirrus clouds will thicken Friday into Saturday, along with mid level altostratus clouds forming. This will dim the sun a bit. Warmer, more humid air will begin to arrive Sunday with very warm weather by late next week.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low near 50. Partly cloudy with high and mid level clouds dimming the sunshine at times Friday. High in the mid to high 70's. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday, high near 80. Cloudy mornings, partly cloudy afternoons Monday through Thursday, highs rising through the 80's to around 90 Thursday.