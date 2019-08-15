Dry Airmass Returning Aloft

Scattered showers over Maverick, Dimmit, Northwestern Webb, La Salle counties will fade after sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Showers will likely dissipate before they could reach as far south as the Laredo area. A dry very warm airmass is expanding back to the north above our part of Texas, ending our shower chances after sunset today. Mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures will prevail through Monday. A hint more of a gulf influence will hold temperatures a little closer to 100 next midweek.

I'm expecting a warm humid night tonight, low around 80. Mostly sunny Friday through Monday, highs 104 to 106. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, highs 100 to 102.