Dry Mild to Warm 7 Days

Dry air has arrived from the Rockies. As the dry airmass moves overhead, our winds will die down, allowing heat to escape to space. A cool dawn. Southerly winds will warm us a little above 70 Saturday afternoon, and high into the 70's Sunday and Monday. Cooler dry Rocky Mountain air will reach south Texas Tuesday and Wednesday followed by warmer southerly winds Thursday and Friday.

I'm expecting clear tonight with diminishing wind, low around 40. Sunny with light wind and low humidity Saturday afternoon, high a little above 70. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the mid to high 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the mid to high 60's. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, high in the mid to high 70's.