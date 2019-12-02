Dry Mild to Warm Week

A dry airmass from the Rockies has brought very dry air into our part of Texas. The clear sky, light wind, and low humidity will allow heat to easily radiate out to space from the earth's surface, allowing our temperatures to cool into the low to mid 40's by dawn. The dry airmass will remain our main weather control through Wednesday. Southerly winds will briefly bring warmer air into south Texas Thursday, and again during Sunday and quite possibly Monday as well.

I'm expecting clear and quite cool tonight, low in the low to mid 40's. Sunny with low humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the mid to high 70's. Sunny Thursday, high in the low 80's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the 70's. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the low to mid 80's.