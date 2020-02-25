Much cooler air from central Canada moving south through the Great Plains is blending in with dry, much cooler air coming in from the Rockies. This is a large mass of cool air, and will bring cooler than average temperatures through dawn Friday. Warmer winds from the south will begin to return Friday afternoon.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the mid to high 40's. Sunny Wednesday, high around 60. Clear skies, light wind, and dry air will allow heat to escape to space Wednesday night. Lows by dawn Thursday in the 30's, a light freeze is possible north of Laredo. Sunny Thursday afternoon, high in the 60's. Sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the low to mid 70's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, high in the 80's.