Dry conditions pose threat of wildfires

Although August is almost over, these triple degree temperatures aren’t going anywhere and to make matters worse, our governor has issued a warning to counties along the border about a threat of imminent disaster.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott filed a proclamation about drought conditions posing a hazard to several counties including Webb and Zapata.

In his letter, he says that the low rainfall and prolonged dry conditions have increased the threat of wildfires and can affect public health, property, and the economy.

Over the weekend, Zapata received a decent amount of showers; however, Laredo wasn't as lucky.

Aside from the governor's proclamation, Webb County Commissioners have issued a burn ban in the community.