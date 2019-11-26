E.A.T. Organization assists families with holiday meals

Local families received assistance today from an organization which works throughout the year to make sure as many people as possible have a chance to enjoy a good meal this Thanksgiving.

The group known as E.A.T. formed after the tragedy of the Grimmer family nearly ten years ago.

They prepared holiday boxes complete with turkey and all the trimmings which were received by 350 families.

"I've always felt that we all need to give back,” said Cristobal Rodriguez, President of E.A.T. Organization. “People that come into this world just to take, there’s something wrong with us. We need to give back to our community. We're a small community, we need to help each other out. We're all one big family, we all need to try and help out as much as we can. And if we all make a little drop in the bucket, we'll make a big difference in this world.”

For more information on the "Emergency Assistance Team,” you can visit their Facebook page.