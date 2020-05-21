Eagle Pass Chamber of Commerce furloughs staff

The weight from the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Eagle Pass Chamber of Commerce to make a difficult decision.

In a statement, the chamber says since Monday it has furloughed its staff until the COVID-19 virus allows the economy to fully recover.



In response, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce President Miguel Conchas says he is saddened by the news coming from his Eagle Pass counterpart.



Conchas says with businesses closed in Laredo, their source of income has also slowed down, but their operating funds will keep them going for the rest of the summer.