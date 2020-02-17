Early morning accident sends one person to the hospital

An early morning accident sends at least one person to the hospital.

The incident happened on Monday at around 4:30 a.m. at the 7900 block of San Dario, right next to a Hygeia Dairy Company business.

Details are light at the moment, however, police did say that the driver crashed into a mailbox first before colliding into the back of a milk truck.

The driver was then taken into an ambulance and transported to the hospital.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this store as more details become available.