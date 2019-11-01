Voters cast their ballots on state income tax during early voting

With early voting over and done with people will now have to wait until Election Day to cast their ballots on some very important items.

One of such is proposition four, which would prohibit the introduction of an individual income tax in Texas.

An income tax doesn't exist in Texas, but this proposal would make it all but impossible for that to ever happen.

Voters in Rio Bravo will also get the chance to vote on a recall election against Mayor Daisy Valdez.

Voters in Zapata will decide on a $15.8 million bond proposal for Zapata ISD to purchase new buses and educational facilities.

Election Day is this Tuesday, November 5th, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.