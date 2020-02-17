Beat the crowds during early voting

After months of campaigning and voters learning more about the candidates, it is now time to decide who you want to represent you.

Early voting for the Texas primary begins Tuesday, February 18th and goes through the 28th.

During the voting period there will be 5 permanent voting sites and 3 mobile units for you to cast your ballot.

Now when casting your ballot, you'll need to take with you a Texas issued picture ID that can verify your address. Also, don't expect to vote for candidates from both parties, you will only be given the one ballot for the party of your choosing.

As for how many of the 133,000 registered voters Salvador Tellez projects will come out and vote, he says it depends on how well voters like the candidate.

"People come out to vote when there's a candidate that they really want to help, and they can identify with, and during the primary is when we get quite a number of people out to vote because the presidential Democratic nomination is on the Democratic ticket and there's still about 7 or 6 names on the ballot."

Voting by mail is also available for those who will be out of town during early voting or on Election Day, those who are sick or disabled, those who are 65 years of age or older on Election Day, or those in jail and eligible to vote.

You have until February 21st to request an application. It can also be downloaded from the Elections Office website at WebbCountyTX.gov.

After early voting, Election Day is March 3rd.