Early voting begins for new Rio Bravo mayor

Early voting is underway in the city of Rio Bravo to fill the mayor position.

The two candidates running for office are Juan Carlos Garcia and Gilberto Aguilar Junior.

The position became vacant after more than 200 voted in favor of the removal of Daisy Valdez from office on November 5th.

One voter says he expects the new mayor to make major changes.

"I don't see changes in Rio Bravo and we need somebody that will make changes to the community of Rio Bravo," said resident Fernando Roman Aguilar.

Early voting started January 15th through the 17th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will continue January 21st and the 22nd at the same times.

Election day is January 25th. Residents can cast their votes at the Rio Bravo Community Center.