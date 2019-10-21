Early voting begins for special election

Early voting for the constitutional amendment election begins on Monday.

A number of propositions are on the ballot for the November 5th election.

Registered voters have the option to cast their ballot at any county voting site in their precinct.

These early voting sites will be available from now until November first.

For those looking to cast their ballot, you would have to bring identification such as a driver's license or passport, as well as your voter registration to which you must have been registered at least 30 days before.

Although nine voting sites are currently open, election officials say less than 30 people have placed their votes.

Elections administrator Jose Salvador Tellez says voter turnout is particularly low for non-presidential elections, which he says it’s not surprising.

Tellez says non-even years elections don’t get a large turnout because they are primarily constitutional amendment elections and they don’t publicize them that much, so typically the voter does not want to come out and vote.

If voters are unable to make the ballots for early voting, Election Day is on November fifth.

There are 10 propositional amendments on the ballot and one that voters might find particularly important is proposition four.

Prop 4 would prohibit the establishment of an individual income tax within the state.

Texas is one of the few states in the country that does not impose an individual income tax.