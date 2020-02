Webb County has sent the latest numbers for early voting.

On the Democratic side, 10,044 people voted in person with 60 mail in ballots.

For Republicans, 84 people showed up and one person sent in their vote through the mail.

As of today 5,494 people have submitted their ballots.

People will be voting for Congress, Texas House of Representatives, Webb County Tax Assessor Collector, the Webb County Sheriff, Democratic chair and others.