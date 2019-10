With Election Day less than a month away, our local elections office is reminding the community that early voting is officially underway in the Gateway City.

Webb County would like to remind residents that early Voting starts Monday, October 21st and runs through Friday, November 1st.

For a complete list of all the early voting sites in Webb County click here: https://www.webbcountytx.gov/ElectionsAdministration/Elections/11-05-19/EarlyVotingSites.pdf