East Coast man admits to smuggling aliens

A man from Gaithersburg, Maryland has admitted to a conspiracy to illegally transport more than 30 undocumented aliens for financial gain, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Ernest Michael Carter, age 49, pleaded guilty in federal court today.

Carter arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35, north of Laredo on June 3. He was driving a tractor trailer with Oklahoma plates. Soon after, a K-9 alerted officials to the presence of narcotics or hidden persons inside the trailer.

Authorities sent him to secondary inspection, at which time they discovered 36 undocumented aliens inside the trailer, more than $45,000 in cash, and $4,000 in money orders. According to records, two of them were minors.

Court documents also indicate that Carter had purchased a vehicle for $10,000 cash in Laredo two days prior. He was unemployed at the time.

Carter has been and will remain in custody pending his sentencing hearing, which will be set for a later date before U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana. At that time, Carter faces up to 10 years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 fine.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from BP. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Day is prosecuting the case.