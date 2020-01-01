East Texas officer shot and killed during routine traffic stop

A sheriff's deputy was shot and killed on Monday during a routine traffic stop in east Texas.

Authorities say Deputy Chris Dickerson of the Panola County Sheriff's Office was killed.

Officials say he stopped an SUV at around 2 a.m. when Greg Newson allegedly got out of the vehicle and shot Deputy Dickerson several times.

When neighbors heard the gunshots, they found the injured deputy and called 911.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Residents say they're shocked at what happened, and are saddened by the loss of his life.

The suspect fled the scene, but was later arrested by police in Louisiana.