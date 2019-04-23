Easter Bunny brawl caught on camera

A different kind of Easter celebration resulted in a rabbit being caught in the crossfire.

In fact, an Orlando Police Officer had to step in to break up a fight involving a person dressed as the Easter bunny.

The fight was captured on cell phone video happened on Sunday night in downtown Orlando.

The person in the bunny costume threw several punches before an officer stepped in and broke up the fight.

It's unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident or if the fight was some type of publicity stunt.