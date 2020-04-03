Easter Bunny hands out baskets of necessities to senior citizens

Although Easter isn’t until next weekend, a big bunny was already seen handing out gifts to those in need.

Some bunny in North Dakota put on a bright pink Easter Bunny costume as folks pulled up to get food Thursday.

It's all part of the Burleigh County Senior Center's annual Senior Easter Meal.

Clearly things are a little different this year, so the folks handing out food decided to go with it.

More than 100 people picked up meals and they're hoping, that meant more than 100 smiles too.

