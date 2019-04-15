Easy like Monday morning

After a fairly pleasant weekend, we will see some warmer conditions as we start a new week!

Over the weekend, a cold front from the northern plains blew into our area and brought down our temperatures in the 50's Saturday night.

That cool air is still in our area; however, by the afternoon, we will get much warmer.

We will start off our Monday in the high 50's but by the afternoon we are expecting a high of 88.

Then as we move into the rest of the week, we are expecting highs of 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday and even some chances of rain.

Luckily, we are not expecting any triple digits anytime soon.

Have a great Monday!