Easy like Sunday morning kayaking event

After a week of being trapped in an office or if you are just looking for a way to unwind, a local kayaking is inviting residents to take a four-mile ride on the river.

They say nothing is easier than Sunday morning, which is why Laredo Kayak is inviting you to take part in a paddle on the Rio Grande.

Every so often the group gets a boatload of participants who are new to kayaking and some who have done it in other cities.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 23rd at Father McNaboe Park from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Organizers say the event is a great way to enjoy the great outdoors.

As long as you RSVP to the event, that will guarantee you your own kayak as well as all of the equipment which includes, life vest, paddles and of course a kayak.

For more information, you can contact the group through their Facebook page below.