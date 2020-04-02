Eat a PB&J on National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

It's peanut butter, jelly time that's because April second is known as National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

The childhood favorite that is still just as satisfying when you're an adult.

Comfort food at its easiest and perhaps its stickiest.

They are even popular in space!

Did you know the average American will have eaten more than 2,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school?

It's a common lunch box food these days but, at one point peanut butter was considered a delicacy.

The first reference to peanut butter and jelly on bread popped up in 1901 and by the late 1920's when the price of peanut butter went down kids all over were chowing down on BP and J's.

Not of fan of the sandwich?

There are other ways to celebrate the day, with cupcakes, over waffles, and cookies.