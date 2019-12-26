Eat a candy cane on National Candy Cane Day!

Now that Christmas is over and done with, you may be cleaning up around the house but don't toss those leftover candy canes out just yet!

It's time to celebrate those red and white striped candies that we all know and love because Thursday is National Candy Cane Day!

We don't know when the day began but here are a few fun facts for you.

Candy canes have been hung from Christmas Trees since 1882.

They were made by hand until a machine was invented to make them in 1921.

The flavor is traditionally peppermint but you can find them in a variety of striped colors and flavors.

The average length for a candy cane is five inches but the Guinness World Record for the longest candy cane is 51 feet!