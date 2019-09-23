Eat some pot pie on National Great American Pot Pie Day

Get ready for some hearty comfort food because today is "National Great American Pot Pie Day".

You can celebrate the day by going out to a restaurant for a pot pie, cooking a frozen one at home or making one from scratch.

You can post to the social media hashtag "National Great American Pot Pie Day."

Similar to meat pies, pot pies are distinctly American.

They first appeared in print in the U.S. way back in 1785.

A typical pot pie contains ingredients such as chicken, beef or pork, vegetables and gravy but there are endless possibilities.

The first frozen pot pies were introduced by Swanson Foods in the 1950's.

"National Great American Pot Pie Day" was created in 2002 by another frozen foods maker.