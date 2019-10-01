Eat your greens as part of World Vegetarian Day!

Get ready to go vegetarian, at least for one day, because it’s World Vegetarian Day!

The day kicks off Vegetarian Awareness Month.

People typically choose a vegetarian diet for one of two reasons, they ethically choose not to eat animals or they decided to eliminate meat and other animal products for health reasons.

Some vegetarians eat eggs and dairy; however, a vegan typically avoids all animal based products.

There are nearly 400-million vegetarians in the world.

Nearly 40-percent of India’s population avoids meat for religious reasons.

World Vegetarian Day started back in 1977.

You can mark the day with some plant-based meals, maybe an impossible burger or two.