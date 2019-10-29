Economic Development Corporation to host Boots n Bling Gala

It’s time to grab your boots and your bling for a special gala meant to recognize those who have made economic contributions in our community.

The Laredo Economic Development Corporation is inviting the community to its Economic Development Industry Awards Gala.

Attendees will be treated to an evening of dancing, music and of course dinner.

They will also be able to take part in a silent auction and raffle for a chance to win a BBQ Pit.

The event will take place on Friday, November 1st from 7 p.m. to midnight at the barn at Los Patios.

For more information, you can call the Economic Development Corporation at 956-722-0563 or email info@laredoedc.org.