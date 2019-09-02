Learning program at the outlet shoppes helping local students

Since January TAMIU has teamed up with the Outlet Shoppes to bring 'Posse' members from the college of education.

Posse stands for Professional Opportunities Supporting Scholarly Engagement.

The movement is a teaching atmosphere that allows parents to be with their young children engaging and learning.

They also have different themes every month.

Posse co-coordinator, Alejandra Martinez says they try to give out books and organize various activities and tie it to a theme.

Posse happens every month on the first floor of the Outlet Shoppes by the food court.

Their next session is September 15th.