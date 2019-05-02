Educators from Rio Grande Valley visit UISD Cherish Center

The UISD Cherish Center received visitors, from surrounding school districts to learn more about the center.

Educators from the valley and other school districts are learning more about how the center provides services to special needs students.

After the students fulfill their high school curriculum, they enroll at the center to prepare them for the workforce, after they graduate.

Director of special education Cynthia Ramirez says they started back in 2011 with about 42 students and now they are well over 100.

Once they finish their high school curriculum, they can go to the cherish center and pick a vocational career.

They offer commercial food service, business media, retail merchandising, hotel management, and horticulture.

Representatives from the school districts say they want to create something similar for their students.