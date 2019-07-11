Local educators named Teachers of the Year

Two local educators will be rolling around town in new wheels as a token of appreciation for the work they do.

UISD partnered with Powell Watson Motors several years ago to help recognize the top educators of the year and reward them for their hard work.

One educator is chosen among all elementary school teachers, while the other comes from the pool of teachers from secondary schools.

Both then get to choose any vehicle from Powell Watson and drive the car for a few months at which point, they get to choose another vehicle.

The recipients this year are Robert Valdez Junior, a fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln-Juarez Elementary and John Mallon, a band director with United High School.

Both educators say it’s not only a great incentive for teachers but for students as well.

Valdez chose a Buick Enclave, while Mallon went with a Mercedes.