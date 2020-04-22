Eight-liner businesses asking city for help during COVID-19 pandemic

Some eight liner businesses are asking the city for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councilmembers were being asked to consider waiving late fees for current amusement redemption machine license holders.

More specifically ones who have failed to renew their license during the city's emergency order, which deems them non-essential businesses.

Business owners are also asking if council would extend current licenses during the time they're unable to operate.

The item read that it would not apply to businesses who violated the emergency order but due to the history eight liners have in our community several council members voted to deny this request.