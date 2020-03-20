Eight-liner businesses cannot operate during emergency order

A county official addresses concerns regarding eight-liner businesses and if they are allowed to operate during the emergency restrictions.

On Thursday, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina says his office has received several calls in regard to 8-liners known as maquinitas if they can still operate with less than 10 people.

Judge Tijerina says no, the emergency order requires all eight-liners and amusement centers to close.

Violation of the order may result in a fine and/or confinement in jail.

If you see any centers violating this order you are asked to call county or city law enforcement agencies.