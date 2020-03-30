Eight-year-old gets birthday parade surprise

Family and friends got together to make sure the coronavirus pandemic didn't ruin a local eight-year-old girl's special day.

In following social distancing and local ordinances, Mckenzie Benavides got to enjoy a birthday parade right outside her house.

She had no idea about the surprise but needless to say it was definitely a day to remember.

To make sure it remained contact-free, everyone stayed in their cars and handed birthday gifts to her dad.

We wish McKenzie a very happy birthday!