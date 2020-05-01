Webb County Jail confirms 18 positive COVID-19 cases

The Webb County Sheriff says they are continuing to keep their staff and intimates safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says they were one of the first county departments to start disinfecting since it's start and have continued since.



Sheriff Cuellar says they've been monitoring the track of the virus to continue their response to it.



They have accommodated one of their areas at the jail in light of COVID-19.

"The woman's quarter, which is separate and apart from the other floors, we've converted it into a COVID unit," Sheriff Cuellar said. "We have inmates that are infected that we have there."

Since COVID-19 testing began at the Webb County Jail on April 2nd, 18 inmates have tested positive and 9 have recovered.