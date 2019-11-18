El Cenizo mayor replaces vacant seat for former City Commissioner

An El Cenizo City employee’s job becomes vacant after several consecutive City meeting absences.

On Wednesday, November 6, former City Commissioner Maximiliano Zapata missed his third consecutive meeting since he took office on November 29, 2018. His unexcused absence triggered his position to be vacant at the El Cenizo Board of commission.

Zapata last participated in a commission meeting was on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Mayor Elsa Degollado appointed Jose Serna to fill in the vacant position of City Commissioner for El Cenizo. Serna is a lifelong resident and a pillar of his community, as well as a strong advocate for secondary education.

“I have to appoint someone on these types of circumstances, mandate by the Texas Local Government Code,” said Mayor Degollado. “I wish Mr. Zapata the best in his endeavor, and unfortunately, his position became vacant.”

“I want to thank Mr. Zapata on his hard work and dedication towards the community,” said City Commissioner Salvador Hernandez. “It is disappointing to see him leave his position; however, the constituents need to have proper representation.”

City Commissioner Appointee Serna took his oath of office on Monday, November 18th, surrounded by his family, friends, and community members. Officiating the oath of office was conducted by Associate Municipal Judge Fernando Rodriguez.