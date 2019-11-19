El Cenizo Commissioner replaced after several meeting absences

An El Cenizo City employee's job became vacant after missing several city meetings.

On November 6th, former City Commissioner Maximiliano Zapata missed his third consecutive meeting since he took office last November.

In a press release sent to the media, City officials say his unexcused absence triggered his position to be vacant at the El Cenizo Board of Commission.

Zapata last participated in a commission meeting on September 11th.

Mayor Elsa Degollado appointed Jose Serna to fill in the vacant position of City Commissioner for El Cenizo.

City Commissioner Appointee Serna took his oath of office on November 18th.