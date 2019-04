About 50 youth from the City of El Cenizo also participated in a Youth Empowerment Symposium at the Lamar Bruni Vergara El Cenizo Public Library on Saturday.

The event was organized by El Cenizo City Commissioner Salvador Hernandez.

Students were given an opportunity to learn about college admissions, financial aid, scholarships, and the value of networking.

The initiative is the first of its kind introduced to the youth of El Cenizo.