El Cenizo could be getting a border wall along the river

The City of El Cenizo could soon see a border wall along the river.

The assistant police chief spoke about the possibility of such a barrier being set up in the area.

Although it might be too soon to discuss the proposed details, Oscar Silva says it would be beneficial in their law enforcement efforts.

Silva says, “We've had instances where the kids are playing down the river banks by the park, or employees who are cleaning the park area, and they have no consideration when they come from the Nuevo Laredo side over to the American side while they cross human beings or narcotics."

The proposal is on the El Cenizo City Council agenda for September.

At that time, they will determine whether or not to proceed its potential location and of course how to pay for it.