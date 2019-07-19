El Cenizo Fire: Department lacking resources

A video captures the moments neighbors joined efforts to desperately contain a fire that broke out at an abandoned home several days ago in El Cenizo.

The fire chief says the department is in desperate need of volunteers.

It was a Saturday that could have changed Ruben Espinola’s life forever.

Espinola says the whole neighborhood pitched in to help because it was a big fire. Had it not been for their efforts, the fire could have spread to his home.

Espinola says it was the second fire in two days.

El Cenizo Fire Chief Jose Garza says his 100 percent volunteer department is stretched thin.

Right now they have 12 volunteers and they would like to encourage more people to join and help the community.

The funds are mainly used to fuel the engines which the city was able to get up and running by purchasing new batteries and tires, something that made fighting the fires possible.

Considering the size of the fire, the volunteers did a good job in putting it out.

For Chief Garza, living in El Cenizo every second counts, no matter how big the threat may be, the team can’t afford to back down.

Luckily both fires only resulted in property damage.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

If interested in signing up to be a volunteer firefighter, the chief says you only have to be 17 or older and you don't need to be a resident of El Cenizo to join the department.