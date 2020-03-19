El Cenizo issues lockdown for community

In an effort to keep their community safe and reduce any kind of spread of the COVID-19, the mayor of El Cenizo has issued a lockdown for the citizens of their community.

They say with the high number of elderly living in El Cenizo, making sure they are safe from the virus is a priority as well as making sure they have enough food.

For that, they say their local churches have stepped up.

"They have been bringing out food and we're trying to distribute as much food as possible to our elderly so that they don't have to go out and seek that food for themselves," said El Cenizo Commissioner Salvador Hernandez.

El Cenizo officials say they will continue following all guidelines that are set forth by the CDC as well as following mandates from the state.

Currently, 3,200 residents live in El Cenizo.