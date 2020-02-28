El Cenizo in need of $5,000 for firefighter training

The firefighters for the El Cenizo Fire Department are asking for your help.

They don't have the funding needed to go to a training in College Station on Monday. What happened is that the department applied for a grant to send four volunteers to that training and received approval for the grant.

However, on Thursday they were informed by a state official that there was a mix up and the funding is on hold until it clears paper work.

"We want to send these guys on Monday, because their training starts on Monday and finishes next Friday," said Juan Alejandro, Interim Chief of El Cenizo Fire Department. "And we want to take advantage of that and not loose the opportunity, because they work and go to school, so it's critical to send them now."

They need a little over $5,000 to cover the gas, travel, lodging and training for the 4 volunteer firefighters.

They have asked City officials in El Cenizo for help but they don't have the resources.

The department has gone through some changes, about 6 months ago their firehouse and equipment was vandalized and they are starting from square one.

If you would like to help the department, please contact the El Cenizo City Hall.