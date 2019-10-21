El Cenizo election may shorten mayor's term

The city of El Cenizo is holding a special election which may change how long their mayor can hold office.

They're discussing adjusting the length of the mayor's term from two to four years.

KGNS caught up with several residents on the matter, and the consensus seems to be towards one that's not exactly favorable for the politicians.

"Because they come in fine, as long as they get the position,” said Virginia Lopez, a resident of El Cenizo. “Once they get it, they forget about you."

According to early voting numbers from Webb County, 29 people voted in El Cenizo today.