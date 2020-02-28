El Jardin de Frida showcases local businesses

This weekend marks the El Jardin de Frida Expo Fiesta, showcasing Mexican culture and local vendors.

It takes place downtown on Sunday and encourages people to invest back into the community by showcasing local businesses.

The Frida Kahlo inspiration encourages a rustic theme and highlights the culture, making it different from an ordinary venue.

You can expect a wide variety of vendors, including food samples, prizes, boutiques, spa packages, plus discounts!

The Expo hosted by El Jardin will be located at 2801 E. Frost on Sunday, March 1st from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

